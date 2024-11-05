Thai woman arrested with Ice worth Rs. 100 million at BIA

November 5, 2024   09:36 am

The officers of the Narcotics Control Unit at Bandaranayake International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake have arrested a female passenger at the green channel who had arrived from Malaysia with a stock of narcotic substances identified as Crystal Methamphetamine (Ice).

The 33-year-old female, with a Thailand passport, had arrived in Sri Lanka from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia via Singapore by the flight SQ468 operated by Singapore Airline at around 11.55 p.m. last night.  

Police said that the stock of drugs, concealed in the food packages in the suspect’s bagages, weighs around 5kg in total and is estimated to have a street value of Rs. 100 million.

Further investigations are underway by the Sri Lanka Customs together with the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

