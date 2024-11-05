NPP will standardize Sri Lankan politics - President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized that the National People’s Power (NPP) is committed to transforming the country’s political culture, noting that there must be a certain standard for politics.

Addressing a public rally held in Monaragala, Dissanayake expressed that politicians must operate within a defined framework, adhere to the law, and maintain a civilized approach to governance.

He further stated that the Sri Lankan political system lacks these standards, highlighting unchecked practices such as using unregistered vehicles and unregistered vehicles or vehicles smuggled into the country.

“Laws do not apply to them…That’s why we live up to the concept that everyone is equal before the law. Whether it is the president or the prime minister in the country, one cannot misuse our public property. That’s why we don’t want this kind of politics. Therefore this politics will be standardized,” he added.