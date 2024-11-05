Sajith slams govt. over ignored promises

Leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Sajith Premadasa criticized the incumbent government’s failure to fulfil its promises of tax reduction, fuel price reduction and eliminating queues for passports.

Addressing a gathering in Avissawella, Premadasa emphasized that the Sri Lankan people are in need of actual public service, not media spectacles.

“The JVP government led by the incumbent president is supplying amusements to the country. However, a country cannot be governed through jokes. During the presidential election period, they made statements about putting an end to queues for passports, yet they have not done it.”

“The solutions provided through text messages and social media are useless. At the moment, the queues have expanded. They also promised to reduce the Value Added Tax, Advance Personal Income Tax and PAYE tax. However, none of them have been reduced”, he stressed.

Furthermore, Premadasa added: “Earlier, they said they would not be beholden to the International Monetary Fund. However, now they have agreed to work with them. They said they will not be incarcerated by the Fuel Price Formula yet they have become imprisoned by it.”

“Even though they had the opportunity to reduce the prices of fuels used by most of the public, they only reduced the prices of 95 octane petrol and Super Diesel for the benefit of the elites. Have they reduced the prices of fuel even though they previously made statements that they would? Why haven’t they reduced the electricity tariff when they promised to do so?”, he questioned.

“They don’t need to form a parliament and fulfill those promises. Enough of those spectacles, the public need real service, not spectacles.”, Premadasa expressed.