Doctors strike at Karapitiya Hospital called off

The indefinite strike launched by the doctors at the Karapitiya National Hospital from 8.00 a.m. today (05) has been called off.

The strike, which was in response to alleged misconduct by a specialist in the hospital’s oncology unit, was called off after the authorities had decided to transfer the doctor in question to the Maharagama Apeksha Hospital.

The strike which was launched earlier this morning followed an earlier token strike over the same issue, with doctors expressing frustration over the lack of a solution from hospital authorities.

The Co-Secretary of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) Dr. Asanka Konara stated that the strike aimed to pressure authorities into addressing long-standing concerns about the specialist doctor’s behavior.

He noted that despite previous strike actions, no effective solutions had been provided, prompting the doctors to escalate their protest.