CBK fears assassination plot following cut down on security

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga has voiced suspicions of a possible plot to assassinate her, similar to the politically motivated assassination of her husband, the late Vijaya Kumaratunga.

Furthermore, the former President raised concerns over the reduction in her security detail, claiming that the move poses a direct threat to her safety, referencing past political conspiracies.

In a letter addressed to Secretary of the Ministry of Public Security Ravi Seneviratne, Kumaratunga highlighted the reduction of her security personnel from 50 to 30, following an order issued on October 31 by Senior DIG Ajith Hemasiri.

Kumaratunga noted in the letter that other former presidents currently receive significantly higher levels of protection. She has highlighted that Mahinda Rajapaksa is provided with 243 security personnel, including both military and police officers, while Maithripala Sirisena and Gotabaya Rajapaksa have 109 and 200 security officers, respectively.

She questioned the rationale behind the substantial reduction in her security team, particularly given her unique status as the only former president to have been injured in an assassination attempt.

Expressing concern over her safety, Kumaratunga referenced prior intelligence reports indicating that the LTTE had issued threats against her life, even following her retirement. She underscored that, as the most threatened among former presidents, a larger security presence is essential.

Kumaratunga’s letter also highlighted that the current government leaders, who previously stated they would refrain from “elite protection” upon taking office, are now safeguarded by hundreds of personnel. She questioned whether the administration has come to recognize that prominent figures in the country require significant protection.