Drug trafficker Palani Shirans assets worth Rs. 80 million frozen

Drug trafficker Palani Shirans assets worth Rs. 80 million frozen

November 5, 2024   02:38 pm

Sri Lankan authorities have frozen assets valued at approximately Rs. 80 million belonging to notorious drug trafficker Palani Shiran Clorian, who is currently serving a prison sentence in India on drug-related charges. 

The properties, allegedly earned through drug trafficking, include a two-story house, a luxury car, and a boat.

The seizure was made following a joint investigation by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) and the Illegal Assets and Property Investigation Division, based on intelligence received indicating that Clorian’s operations extended to Colombo.

During the investigation, officials have uncovered the two-story house located in Balagala, Wattala and a luxury vehicle. The boat, also linked to Clorian, is believed to have been used by associates in the escape following the recent murder of “Club Wasantha”, according to police sources.

Police also mentioned that Clorian is the son of another notorious criminal and drug trafficker infamously known as “Kudu Selvi”.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

How to obtain a passport quickly for urgent needs (English)

How to obtain a passport quickly for urgent needs (English)

Petition against 2024 General Election date dismissed (English)

Petition against 2024 General Election date dismissed (English)

Sri Lanka scraps CEB privatization plan (English)

Sri Lanka scraps CEB privatization plan (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry denies reports of withdrawing security from religious places (English)

Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry denies reports of withdrawing security from religious places (English)

President reveals plans to increase public employees salaries through upcoming budget (English)

President reveals plans to increase public employees salaries through upcoming budget (English)