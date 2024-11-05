Sri Lankan authorities have frozen assets valued at approximately Rs. 80 million belonging to notorious drug trafficker Palani Shiran Clorian, who is currently serving a prison sentence in India on drug-related charges.

The properties, allegedly earned through drug trafficking, include a two-story house, a luxury car, and a boat.

The seizure was made following a joint investigation by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) and the Illegal Assets and Property Investigation Division, based on intelligence received indicating that Clorian’s operations extended to Colombo.

During the investigation, officials have uncovered the two-story house located in Balagala, Wattala and a luxury vehicle. The boat, also linked to Clorian, is believed to have been used by associates in the escape following the recent murder of “Club Wasantha”, according to police sources.

Police also mentioned that Clorian is the son of another notorious criminal and drug trafficker infamously known as “Kudu Selvi”.