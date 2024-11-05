NBRO issues landslide warnings for 8 districts

The National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued early landslide warnings to multiple areas in eight districts, as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.

The NBRO says that the warnings will be in effect until 4.00 p.m. tomorrow (06).

Accordingly, a Level 1 (Amber) warning has been issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas in the Badulla, Galle, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Matara and Ratnapura districts as follows:

Badulla–Welimada, Haldummulla DSDs and surrounding areas

Galle – Elpitiya DSD and surrounding areas

Kalutara – Bulathsinhala DSD and surrounding areas

Kandy – Yatinuwara, Udapalatha DSDs and surrounding areas

Kegalle – Mawanella, Rambukkana DSDs and surrounding areas

Kurunegala – Polgahawela DSD and surrounding areas

Matara – Kotapola, Akuressa and Pasgoda DSDs and surrounding areas

Ratnapura – Elapatha, Ayagama, Openayake, Kiriella, Nivithigala, Kahawatta, Pelmadulla, Imbulpe, Balangoda, Godakawela and Kalawana DSDs and surrounding areas

Meanwhile, a Level 2 (Yellow) warning was issued for the following areas:

Kegalle – Kegalle, Dehiowita, Yatiyanthota, Bulathkohupitiya, Ruwanwella, Warakapola, Deraniyagala, Aranayake and Galigamuwa DSDs and surrounding areas

Ratnapura – Kuruwita, Eheliyagoda and Ratnapura DSDs and surrounding areas