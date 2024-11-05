NBRO issues landslide warnings for 8 districts
November 5, 2024 06:26 pm
The National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued early landslide warnings to multiple areas in eight districts, as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.
The NBRO says that the warnings will be in effect until 4.00 p.m. tomorrow (06).
Accordingly, a Level 1 (Amber) warning has been issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas in the Badulla, Galle, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Matara and Ratnapura districts as follows:
Badulla–Welimada, Haldummulla DSDs and surrounding areas
Galle – Elpitiya DSD and surrounding areas
Kalutara – Bulathsinhala DSD and surrounding areas
Kandy – Yatinuwara, Udapalatha DSDs and surrounding areas
Kegalle – Mawanella, Rambukkana DSDs and surrounding areas
Kurunegala – Polgahawela DSD and surrounding areas
Matara – Kotapola, Akuressa and Pasgoda DSDs and surrounding areas
Ratnapura – Elapatha, Ayagama, Openayake, Kiriella, Nivithigala, Kahawatta, Pelmadulla, Imbulpe, Balangoda, Godakawela and Kalawana DSDs and surrounding areas
Meanwhile, a Level 2 (Yellow) warning was issued for the following areas:
Kegalle – Kegalle, Dehiowita, Yatiyanthota, Bulathkohupitiya, Ruwanwella, Warakapola, Deraniyagala, Aranayake and Galigamuwa DSDs and surrounding areas
Ratnapura – Kuruwita, Eheliyagoda and Ratnapura DSDs and surrounding areas