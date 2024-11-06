Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Southern and Western provinces during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places while several spells of light showers may occur in Northern and North-western provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning, it added.



Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.