Dr. Shafi acquitted from all charges

Dr. Shafi acquitted from all charges

November 6, 2024   11:17 am

Specialist Dr. Shafi Sihabdeen has been acquitted from all charges by the Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said. 

The case against Dr. Shafi, who had been accused of allegedly amassing assets through suspicious means, performing illegal sterilization surgeries and having links to terrorist activities, was taken up for hearing today (06).

The Kurunegala Magistrate ordered the case to be dismissed, after the Attorney General’s Department informed court today that there was not enough evidence to proceed with the case, and ordered the acquittal of defendant Dr. Shafi from all related charges.

Furthermore, the court also lifted the overseas travel ban which was imposed on Dr. Shafi Sihabdeen, according to Ada Derana reporter.

In the year 2019, Dr. Shafi was arrested for allegedly amassing assets via suspicious means. Accusations were also made against him by various parties claiming he had performed illegal sterilization surgeries on women who were treated by him during their caesarean deliveries. He was later detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

In this backdrop, a large number of complaints were lodged at Kurunegala Teaching Hospital and Dambulla General Hospital by mothers who claimed to have been treated by Dr. Shafi and experienced complications in conceiving.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Dissanayake never comments on the country's economy  Ranil (English)

President Dissanayake never comments on the country's economy  Ranil (English)

President Dissanayake never comments on the country's economy  Ranil (English)

To modernize the country, the parliament should also be modernized - Vijitha Herath

To modernize the country, the parliament should also be modernized - Vijitha Herath

People still awaiting President's answer regarding 'stolen funds' hidden in Uganda - Sajith (English)

People still awaiting President's answer regarding 'stolen funds' hidden in Uganda - Sajith (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' is the only political force 'alive' in Sri Lanka today - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' is the only political force 'alive' in Sri Lanka today - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

NPP will standardize Sri Lankan politics - President (English)

NPP will standardize Sri Lankan politics - President (English)

Easter attacks: SC orders to recall defence over acquittal of ex-IGP and Defence Secretary (English)

Easter attacks: SC orders to recall defence over acquittal of ex-IGP and Defence Secretary (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm