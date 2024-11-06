Minister Vijitha Herath states that the security detail of former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga has neither been removed nor reduced.

He made these remarks in response to a question raised by a journalist during the Cabinet press conference held this morning (03).

“Currently, the former presidents, especially Mrs. Chandrika Bandaranaike, has claimed that her security would be removed. No such removal has taken place. She sent a letter claiming that her security would be reduced to 30, which is incorrect. She has been provided with 57 personnel so far,” he added.