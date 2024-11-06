President Dissanayake congratulates Trump, eyes stronger ties

Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has congratulated the President-elect of the United States Donald Trump.

Congratulating Trump, President Dissanayake said that he looks forward to engaging with the new US administration to realize common objectives that benefit the people of Sri Lanka and the United States.

Posting on his official ‘X’ account, Dissanayake said: “Warm congratulations to President-elect Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump on receiving a strong endorsement as the 47th President of the United States of America.”

“I look forward to engaging with your administration in realizing common objectives of our relations that are beneficial to the people of Sri Lanka and the United States.”