British HC recommends Sri Lankan MPs learn from UK system to curb corruption

The British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Andrew Patrick has expressed eagerness to further strengthen the strong bilateral ties between Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom.

During a meeting with Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake today (6), the British High Commissioner has proposed that steps be taken to educate Sri Lankan parliamentarians about the British parliamentary system to further enhance governance in Sri Lanka, while emphasizing the significance of the British local government system, noting its potential to reduce fraud and corruption.

Mr. Patrick has also highlighted the British Government’s appreciation for Sri Lanka’s ongoing partnership with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and expressed readiness to support the government’s efforts to combat fraud and corruption while boosting state revenue.