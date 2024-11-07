Fairly heavy showers likely in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern and North-Central Provinces and in Puttalam and Trincomalee districts today (07).

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Northern Province, the department added.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Southernprovinces during the evening or night, according to the Met. Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.