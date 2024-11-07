Fairly heavy showers likely in parts of the island

Fairly heavy showers likely in parts of the island

November 7, 2024   08:15 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern and North-Central Provinces and in Puttalam and Trincomalee districts today (07).

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Northern Province, the department added.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Southernprovinces during the evening or night, according to the Met. Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Donald Trump elected 47th US President in stunning comeback

Donald Trump elected 47th US President in stunning comeback

Donald Trump elected 47th US President in stunning comeback

Sajith Premadasa questions President on unfulfilled election promises (English)

Sajith Premadasa questions President on unfulfilled election promises (English)

'Current transformation of the country praised by whole world' - PM (English)

'Current transformation of the country praised by whole world' - PM (English)

'We don't need parliamentary privileges to serve people' - Dilith (English)

'We don't need parliamentary privileges to serve people' - Dilith (English)

Dr. Shafi acquitted from all charges (English)

Dr. Shafi acquitted from all charges (English)

Govt. eases restriction on social events at Galle Face Green (English)

Govt. eases restriction on social events at Galle Face Green (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm