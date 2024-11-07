Rice shortage, price surge fueled by increased beer production?

Rice shortage, price surge fueled by increased beer production?

November 7, 2024   08:16 am

The Small and Medium Scale Rice Mill Owners’ Association stresses that the growing rice shortage in the market is caused by the increased use of raw rice for beer production. 

According to the association, diverting more rice for brewing has impacted the availability of rice for consumers, leading to rising prices.

Chairman of the association U.K. Semasinghe explained that the raw rice used in beer production is sourced from ‘Nadu’ paddy.

“Raw rice is essential for beer production, but it comes from ‘Nadu’ paddy. When a greater portion of this paddy is allocated to the production of beer, the supply of paddy for regular Nadu rice production diminishes,” he noted.

Against this backdrop, farmers’ organizations have echoed similar concerns, urging the government to intervene and stabilize rice prices. 

Many shopkeepers report difficulty in obtaining rice at the government-controlled price, further straining the market. 

Over the past few weeks, rice prices have surged in local markets, and consumers are facing a noticeable shortage of ‘Nadu’ rice.

In response, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake recently convened a meeting with large-scale rice distributors. 

Following the discussions, an agreement was reached to maintain controlled rice prices in the retail market, in order to alleviate pressure on consumers amid the shortage.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Donald Trump elected 47th US President in stunning comeback

Donald Trump elected 47th US President in stunning comeback

Donald Trump elected 47th US President in stunning comeback

Sajith Premadasa questions President on unfulfilled election promises (English)

Sajith Premadasa questions President on unfulfilled election promises (English)

'Current transformation of the country praised by whole world' - PM (English)

'Current transformation of the country praised by whole world' - PM (English)

'We don't need parliamentary privileges to serve people' - Dilith (English)

'We don't need parliamentary privileges to serve people' - Dilith (English)

Dr. Shafi acquitted from all charges (English)

Dr. Shafi acquitted from all charges (English)

Govt. eases restriction on social events at Galle Face Green (English)

Govt. eases restriction on social events at Galle Face Green (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm