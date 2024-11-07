General Election sees low campaign turnout, declined political engagement - PAFFREL

General Election sees low campaign turnout, declined political engagement - PAFFREL

November 7, 2024   12:06 pm

The Executive Director of the People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) Rohana Hettiarachchi says that despite 8,888 candidates vying for positions in this year’s General Election, fewer than 1,000 are actively campaigning, reflecting a notable decline in political engagement.

Hettiarachchi attributed this trend to a shifting public perception regarding the benefits of political involvement and a growing disillusionment with traditional party structures.

Furthermore, he mentioned that although nearly 600,000 regional party offices could technically be established to accommodate the voter base, only 9,291 regional party offices are currently operational, aligning with the low campaign turnout.

The PAFFREL Executive Director also stated that reports highlight the instances of public resource misuse and public property violations, while present, have not reached critical levels. 

However, 25 violent incidents have been documented thus far, although they have not escalated to a severe situation, according to Hettiarachchi.

Adding to the evolving landscape, many regional representatives of political parties are showing signs of inactivity, he noted, adding that a significant factor driving this disengagement is a public realization that the benefits once associated with political loyalty may be less accessible today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Donald Trump elected 47th US President in stunning comeback

Donald Trump elected 47th US President in stunning comeback

Sajith Premadasa questions President on unfulfilled election promises (English)

Sajith Premadasa questions President on unfulfilled election promises (English)

'Current transformation of the country praised by whole world' - PM (English)

'Current transformation of the country praised by whole world' - PM (English)

'We don't need parliamentary privileges to serve people' - Dilith (English)

'We don't need parliamentary privileges to serve people' - Dilith (English)

Dr. Shafi acquitted from all charges (English)

Dr. Shafi acquitted from all charges (English)

Govt. eases restriction on social events at Galle Face Green (English)

Govt. eases restriction on social events at Galle Face Green (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm