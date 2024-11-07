General Election sees low campaign turnout, declined political engagement - PAFFREL

The Executive Director of the People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) Rohana Hettiarachchi says that despite 8,888 candidates vying for positions in this year’s General Election, fewer than 1,000 are actively campaigning, reflecting a notable decline in political engagement.

Hettiarachchi attributed this trend to a shifting public perception regarding the benefits of political involvement and a growing disillusionment with traditional party structures.

Furthermore, he mentioned that although nearly 600,000 regional party offices could technically be established to accommodate the voter base, only 9,291 regional party offices are currently operational, aligning with the low campaign turnout.

The PAFFREL Executive Director also stated that reports highlight the instances of public resource misuse and public property violations, while present, have not reached critical levels.

However, 25 violent incidents have been documented thus far, although they have not escalated to a severe situation, according to Hettiarachchi.

Adding to the evolving landscape, many regional representatives of political parties are showing signs of inactivity, he noted, adding that a significant factor driving this disengagement is a public realization that the benefits once associated with political loyalty may be less accessible today.