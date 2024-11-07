Police find another illegally assembled luxury car belonging to a Kapuwa

November 7, 2024   12:39 pm

Another illegally assembled luxury car has been found in the garage of a ‘Kapuwa’, who was previously arrested over similar charges related to the possession of an illegally assembled vehicle.

Investigating officers have located this additional luxury car during the interrogation of the ‘Kapuwa’ of the Galthenna Devalaya in Kandy, who was recently arrested and remanded, the police said.

Further investigations revealed that the luxury carin question bore the same license plate as a another vehicle in the Hettipola area of Kurunegala. The car has since been taken into police custody.

Theldeniya Divisional Crimes Unit is conducting further investigations into the incident.

