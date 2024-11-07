28 arrested with drugs in special operation at coastal areas in Colombo

28 arrested with drugs in special operation at coastal areas in Colombo

November 7, 2024   02:44 pm

A total of 28 individuals, including two women, have been arrested during an anti-drug operation carried out by the Coastal Police in three separate coastal areas of Colombo.

The operation covered Jampettah Street, St. Anthony’s Road, and the 44 Watta area of Ratnam Road, according to police.

A total of 12,900 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine (Ice), 5,900 milligrams of heroin, and 10 grams of cannabis which were found in the possession of the suspects have been taken into police custody during the operation.

According to the police, nearly 40 identified residences as well as suspicious individuals who were travelling on the roads was subject to random searches, where the drugs were discovered.

A police dog named “Amai” played a key role in the operation, which lasted nearly two hours and involved approximately 50 officers, including personnel from the Special Task Force (STF), according to police.

The arrested suspects are to be produced before the court.

