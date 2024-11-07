Dilith Jayaweera on why NPP govt cannot fulfill its promises

Dilith Jayaweera on why NPP govt cannot fulfill its promises

November 7, 2024   04:39 pm

The leader of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance, Gampaha District parliamentary candidate Dilith Jayaweera claims that the National People’s Power (NPP) has failed to fulfil its promises to the people as they lacked the proper understanding of how to fulfil them.

He stated this while addressing a public meeting held in the Kandasurindugama area in Negombo last evening (06).

Jayaweera said the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance is not engaging in politics based on promises and that their focus is on a type of politics that is about only speaking about what is definitely achievable. 

He highlighted that their wish is to provide guidance to the President and alleged that many of the President’s promises have remained unfulfilled as they were never attainable. 

“They promised to reduce the electricity bills by 40%. It cannot be done. They said they’ll slash petrol price to Rs. 200. But in the end, only Octane 95 which is used by the wealthy was reduced. You got nothing,” he said. 

“We can explain how a coconut went up to Rs. 140, and the way the egg prices increased. They are simple concepts of how the price of a product is formed. They are unaware of this. How can one know if they haven’t visited a market?” he questioned. 

The ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance leader said since a long time ago they have been speaking about nationalism and entrepreneurship and that today, even America’s Donald Trump is also talking about nationalism and entrepreneurship.

He further stated that he believes Sri Lankans will learn a valuable lesson from Trump’s Presidential Election result.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Donald Trump elected 47th US President in stunning comeback

Donald Trump elected 47th US President in stunning comeback

Sajith Premadasa questions President on unfulfilled election promises (English)

Sajith Premadasa questions President on unfulfilled election promises (English)

'Current transformation of the country praised by whole world' - PM (English)

'Current transformation of the country praised by whole world' - PM (English)

'We don't need parliamentary privileges to serve people' - Dilith (English)

'We don't need parliamentary privileges to serve people' - Dilith (English)

Dr. Shafi acquitted from all charges (English)

Dr. Shafi acquitted from all charges (English)

Govt. eases restriction on social events at Galle Face Green (English)

Govt. eases restriction on social events at Galle Face Green (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm