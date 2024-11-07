Two new Ambassadors present credentials to President Dissanayake

Two newly-appointed Ambassadors to Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (07).

The two new envoys, Mr. Adel Ibrahim, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and Mr. ISOMATA Akio, Ambassador of Japan, also paid courtesy calls on the President following the presentation of credentials, the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated.

--PMD