Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

November 8, 2024   08:04 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern and North-western Provinces and in Puttalam and Trincomalee districts. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other areas of the island after 1.00 pm, the department added

Showers may occur in the Western province and in Galle, Matara, Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the morning too.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces, according to the Met. Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

