Over 3,000 driving licenses temporarily suspended so far this year

The Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) says that the courts have temporarily suspended over 3,000 driving licenses during the time elapsed this year (2024).

The Commissioner General of Motor Traffic, Nishantha Anuruddha Weerasingha, stated that a total of 3,249 driving licenses have been temporarily suspended since January this year due to court orders following trials for various traffic violations committed by motorists.

Meanwhile, Professor Mohamed Mahees of the Department of Sociology of the University of Colombo says that the main reasons contributing to the frequent occurrence of road accidents are reckless driving and poor vehicle conditions.

Therefore, he pointed out that it is essential to check the quality of a vehicle before driving it.

Professor Mohamed Mahees says that the deficiencies in the country’s road system have also contributed to the increase in road accidents.