Female school principal in Ragama arrested for soliciting bribe

November 8, 2024   11:52 am

The female principal of a school in the Ragama area has been arrested for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs. 150,000 in exchange for admitting a student to the Grade 01 class for 2025, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) said.

The officers of the Bribery Commission had made the arrest last evening (07) following a complaint lodged by a woman in the Mattumagala area of Ragama.

The female principal in question has demanded the bribe for the admission of the complainant’s child into Grade 01 for the academic year 2025.

She was arrested while accepting the bribe at her office inside the school premises at around 4.00 p.m. yesterday.

The arrested female school principal is expected to produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

