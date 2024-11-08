Female principal remanded over bribery charge

The female principal of a school in Ragama who was arrested for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs. 150,000 from a parent in exchange for admitting their child to the Grade 01 class, has been remanded until November 22.

She was produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thilina Gamage today (08), who ordered to place her under remand custody.

The officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) had made the arrest last evening (07) following a complaint lodged by a woman in the Mattumagala area of Ragama.

The female principal in question has demanded the bribe for the admission of the complainant’s child into the school’s Grade 01 class for the academic year 2025.

She was arrested while accepting the bribe at her office inside the school premises at around 4.00 p.m. yesterday.