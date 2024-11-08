Weather advisory issued for severe lightning

Weather advisory issued for severe lightning

November 8, 2024   04:09 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for severe lightning in several provinces and districts. 

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Northern and North-central, Nort-western, Central, Uva, Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Trincomalee and Ampara districts, it said. 

The department said there may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers and requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sajith claims govt is engaging in two-faced politics (English)

Sajith claims govt is engaging in two-faced politics (English)

Early childhood education will be brought under Education Ministry - PM (English)

Early childhood education will be brought under Education Ministry - PM (English)

President will go down in history for taking the most loans in shortest period - Dilith (English)

President will go down in history for taking the most loans in shortest period - Dilith (English)

Are we going to send those who lack knowledge to the Parliament - Ranil (English)

Are we going to send those who lack knowledge to the Parliament - Ranil (English)

General Election campaigning ends on Monday (English)

General Election campaigning ends on Monday (English)

Dr. Shafi files complain against false charges (English)

Dr. Shafi files complain against false charges (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm