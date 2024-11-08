Weather advisory issued for severe lightning

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for severe lightning in several provinces and districts.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Northern and North-central, Nort-western, Central, Uva, Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Trincomalee and Ampara districts, it said.

The department said there may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers and requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.