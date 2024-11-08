Govt aiming to provide concession to purchase stationery books for school children

Govt aiming to provide concession to purchase stationery books for school children

November 8, 2024   04:38 pm

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says that the government intends to provide concessions for school children to purchase stationery books, staring from next year.

Attending a public meeting held in Athurugiriya, she further explained that this initiative is to be carried out as per the President’s approval.

She further stated that the support receive by the country from the international community has further strengthened and the government has been able to make some concessions due to the intervention of the President.

The PM said the government was able to increase the pension allowance and increase the allowance given to fishermen. “Not only the short-term allowances, from the budget we are presenting, we will look into a way to strengthen social security, protect pensioners and strengthen the cost of living, especially healthcare and education. The burden on the people should be eased, “ she said.

Dr. Amarasuriya further stated that a larger percentage of country’s expenditure has been allocated for food, health, education and transportation. “If they are controlled, the cost will be controlled. The budget will be prepared considering those factors.” 

“When schools start in the new year, we expect to provide a concession to the school children. Especially we expect to give them a relief in purchasing books. We are preparing plans for it,” she added.

