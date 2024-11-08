Election chiefs request to all voters in Sri Lanka

Election chiefs request to all voters in Sri Lanka

November 8, 2024   04:43 pm

The Chairman of the Election Commission R.M.A.L. Rathnayake requests all the voters in Sri Lanka to exercise their franchise in the upcoming General Election.

He stated that as voting is a right granted to people by the country’s Constitution, the public should cast their votes.

“Voting is a right provided to you by the Constitution itself. Therefore, it is your responsibility to exercise that right. The vote is your right. The vote is your power... Therefore, go to the polling stations to use your valuable vote between 07.00 a.m. to 04.00 p.m. on November 14,” Rathnayake said.

