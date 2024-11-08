Education Ministry issues circular on school social media groups

November 8, 2024   05:47 pm

The Ministry of Education has issued a circular for school principals and relevant education authorities to oversee and minimize the adverse effects of school social media groups, introduced following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The circular states that as reports of negative effects of school groups on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram etc., introduced for students’ use during the Covid-19 pandemic have been reported, the relevant principals and education authorities are instructed to act as admins of said groups to reduce such negative effects.

The relevant circular has been issued by the Secretary to the Education Ministry to all provincial chief secretaries, provincial education secretaries, provincial education directors, zonal education directors, divisional education directors, principals of schools and Piriven. 

 

