Allowance for school children who cant afford books and equipment  President

November 8, 2024   06:20 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says an allowance will be provided for school children who are unable to purchase stationary books and equipment.

He stated that this allowance will be provided when the new school term begins at the end of January next year.

President Dissanayake revealed this while addressing a public meeting in Kegalle on Friday (08).

“The new school term will begin in the end of January. We will provide an allowance for all children who are unable to properly purchase school books and school equipment, when children go to school in the new term.”  

He stated that the National People’s Power (NPP) government will increase the salaries of public sector employees through its very first budget. 

President Dissanayake added that instructions have already been issued to divisional secretariats to allow those who are not receiving the ‘Aswesuma’ welfare benefits to once again present appeals.

“The appeals will be considered in an impartial manner without any political involvement and we will ensure that all families who are unable to buy food or medicine will be provided with a certain allowance,” he added. 

