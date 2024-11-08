Sri Lanka has recorded an 11.7% increase in workers’ remittances from January to October 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, according to latest figures released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The cumulative figure for the period from January to October 2024 stands at USD 5,431.5 million, reflecting this significant growth.

Official figures show that workers’ remittances flow in October 2024 amounted to USD 587.7 million, compared to USD 537 million in September 2024.