Sri Lankas remittance inflow at $587.7 million in October 2024

Sri Lankas remittance inflow at $587.7 million in October 2024

November 8, 2024   09:57 pm

Sri Lanka has recorded an 11.7% increase in workers’ remittances from January to October 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, according to latest figures released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The cumulative figure for the period from January to October 2024 stands at USD 5,431.5 million, reflecting this significant growth.

Official figures show that workers’ remittances flow in October 2024 amounted to USD 587.7 million, compared to USD 537 million in September 2024.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sajith accuses President of failing promises, vows to deliver relief as per his manifesto (English)

Sajith accuses President of failing promises, vows to deliver relief as per his manifesto (English)

Sajith accuses President of failing promises, vows to deliver relief as per his manifesto (English)

Dilith Jayaweera proposes abolishing MPs' salaries, seeks NPP support for private member's bill (English)

Dilith Jayaweera proposes abolishing MPs' salaries, seeks NPP support for private member's bill (English)

PM Harini announces relief for students on stationary books purchases in new school term (English)

PM Harini announces relief for students on stationary books purchases in new school term (English)

Allowance for school children who can't afford books and equipment  President (English)

Allowance for school children who can't afford books and equipment  President (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election ends today (English)

Postal voting for 2024 General Election ends today (English)

Port officials brief minister on serious delays in container clearances (English)

Port officials brief minister on serious delays in container clearances (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm