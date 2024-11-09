Warning issued for heavy rain in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology has issued a ‘Red’ warning for heavy rain in the North western, Central, Uva, and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning during thundershowers as the atmospheric conditions are favorable further for afternoon thundershowers in most parts of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the most parts of the island during the evening or night, it said.

Heavy showers above 150 mm are likely at some places in North western, Central, Uva, Sabaragamuwa, North central and Eastern provinces.