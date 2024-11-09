Presidents Secretary orders urgent probe into salinity barriers role in Matara flooding

Presidents Secretary orders urgent probe into salinity barriers role in Matara flooding

November 9, 2024   08:58 am

A special discussion was held at the Presidential Secretariat, led by Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake the Secretary to the President, and attended by officials from the Irrigation Department, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board, and related Ministries. 

The meeting was held yesterday (08)  focusing on determining if the Salinity Barrier is indeed contributing to the floods leading to agricultural damage, according to President’s Media  Division (PMD).

It was decided that a thorough study is necessary to address these concerns and that the Engineering Department of the University of Peradeniya will assist in this investigation. The Secretary to the President supported this proposal and directed the officials to create an action plan based on the findings from the study. 

Additionally, officials reported that saltwater intrusion has adversely affected livelihoods, with many residents losing farmland. The Secretary highlighted that restoring normal conditions is both a government and official responsibility and directed further action to address flooding in the Matara area, the PMD stated.

Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake has instructed officials to prepare a proposal based on a study by the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Peradeniya. The solutions derived from this report will guide the second phase of the project, with necessary funding requests to be submitted. 

He also emphasized the importance of implementing a structured flood management plan for the Matara district and directed the coordination between the Irrigation Department and Water Supply and Drainage Board to establish a sustainable flood management plan in Matara, said the PMD.

The Secretary noted that there have been complaints from residents by the river banks regarding the adverse effects of the salinity barrier, which has led to the loss of farmland and livelihoods along the Nilwala River. He stressed that it is the government’s responsibility to address this issue urgently and to restore normalcy. Additionally, he directed officials to continue working towards solving the flooding issue in the Matara region.

--PMD--

