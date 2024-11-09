Chinese funds transferred to Treasury for disaster relief and monitoring project

November 9, 2024   11:19 am

The People’s Republic of China has provided financial assistance totaling approximately Rs. 30 million to compensate for damage to houses and properties caused by natural disasters from January 1 to October 30, 2024. This amount has been forwarded to the Treasury, according to the PMD.

In addition, the Department of National Budget has allocated further financial provisions to the Ministry of Defence for the reconstruction of homes affected by the disasters. The Department of Treasury Operations has promptly released these funds to the Ministry of Defence, the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated.

These additional provisions were necessary because the 2024 budget did not include adequate funds to address the needs of disaster victims, it said.

Furthermore, material assistance worth 10 million Yuan is expected from the People’s Republic of China under the Emergency Humanitarian Assistance Program. The goods will be properly accounted for and distributed once received, the PMD said.

Finally, steps have been taken to ensure the timely disbursement of compensation for damaged homes and properties, as well as the swift completion of reconstruction and renovation efforts, through the Disaster Relief and Monitoring Project.

--PMD--

