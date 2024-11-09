Govt denies reports of shutting down Thriposha company
November 9, 2024 05:23 pm
The government says that reports claiming that Sri Lanka Thriposha Limited (SLTL) is to be closed down are false.
Issuing a statement in this regard, the Ministry of Finance clarified that no action has been taken to liquidate the Threeposha Company and that there are no such plans.
It further stated that the program of providing Triposha to children and pregnant mothers will continue forward in a more effective manner.