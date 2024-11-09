Election complaints surge ahead of parliamentary poll

November 9, 2024   09:35 pm

The number of complaints received by the Election Commission in relation to the upcoming 2024 Parliamentary Poll has further increased.

The Election Commission says that 160 more complaints have been received within yesterday (08).

Accordingly, a total of 2,348 election complaints have been reported in connection with the parliamentary election from September 26 to November 08, the Election Commission said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission also says that 1,861 of the total number of complaints received have been resolved thus far.

The General Election is scheduled to be held on November 14.

