Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

November 10, 2024   07:38 am

The Meteorology Department says  several  spells of showers may occur in Northern and North-central Provinces and in Trincomalee district. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Central, Uva and Southern provinces in the evening or night. 

Fairly heavy showers about 50mm are likely at some places in Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaittivu and Trincomalee district, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

