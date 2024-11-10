Woman killed after being hit by train in Hikkaduwa

Woman killed after being hit by train in Hikkaduwa

November 10, 2024   08:44 am

A 66-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a train at an unprotected railway crossing on Amarasena Mawatha in Hikkaduwa. 

The accident occurred last evening (09) as the train was traveling from Galle to Aluthgama.

The victim, identified as a resident of Walpitimulla in the Dewalapola area, was transported to the Karapitiya Hospital, where a post-mortem was conducted. 

The body is currently being held in the hospital mortuary. Hikkaduwa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

