Woman killed after being hit by train in Hikkaduwa
November 10, 2024 08:44 am
A 66-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a train at an unprotected railway crossing on Amarasena Mawatha in Hikkaduwa.
The accident occurred last evening (09) as the train was traveling from Galle to Aluthgama.
The victim, identified as a resident of Walpitimulla in the Dewalapola area, was transported to the Karapitiya Hospital, where a post-mortem was conducted.
The body is currently being held in the hospital mortuary. Hikkaduwa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.