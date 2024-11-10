Dilith Jayaweera calls for politics free from hatred and racism

November 10, 2024   09:37 am

Gampaha District parliamentary candidate and leader of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance, Dilith Jayaweera, emphasized the need for politics free from hatred and anger, stating that racism should never take root in the country. 

Speaking at a public meeting in Ambalantota, he urged the public to eliminate any divisive sentiments that may arise. “If any racist seed sprouts in this country, which has never sought our religion, dharma, or civilization, crush it immediately and eliminate racism from this country,” he said.

Jayaweera also condemned “purple politics” of inconsistency, where different messages are delivered to the north and the south, calling instead for a “politics of love” that unites people. 

He reminded the crowd that political leaders are elected by the votes of innocent citizens and that leaders must remain committed to improving people’s lives.

“End the politics that overlooks the well-being of the people. I urge you to vote for the ‘Medal’ symbol, which represents our commitment to this motherland,” he added.

