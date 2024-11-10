Two youths killed in separate road accidents in Sevanagala and Panamura

Two youths were reportedly killed in separate road accidents in the Sevanagala and Panamura police divisions yesterday (09).

In the first incident, a 17-year-old was fatally injured when a bus collided with the rear of a motorcycle on the Sevanagala-Divulgas Junction road.

The accident occurred as a bus traveling towards Divulgas Junction struck a motorcycle heading from Gamunupura to Laksirigama.

Both the motorcyclist and the pillion rider were seriously injured, and the pillion rider succumbed to injuries after being admitted to Sevanagala Hospital.

In a separate incident, a 19-year-old youth was killed in Mulendiyawala when a motorcycle collided with the trailer of a hand tractor on the Mulendiyawala-Malapalawa road.

The victim was a resident of Embilipitiya, Mulendiyawala.