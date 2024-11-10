Two youths killed in separate road accidents in Sevanagala and Panamura

Two youths killed in separate road accidents in Sevanagala and Panamura

November 10, 2024   09:46 am

Two youths were reportedly killed in separate road accidents in the Sevanagala and Panamura police divisions yesterday (09).

In the first incident, a 17-year-old was fatally injured when a bus collided with the rear of a motorcycle on the Sevanagala-Divulgas Junction road. 

The accident occurred as a bus traveling towards Divulgas Junction struck a motorcycle heading from Gamunupura to Laksirigama. 

Both the motorcyclist and the pillion rider were seriously injured, and the pillion rider succumbed to injuries after being admitted to Sevanagala Hospital.

In a separate incident, a 19-year-old youth was killed in Mulendiyawala when a motorcycle collided with the trailer of a hand tractor on the Mulendiyawala-Malapalawa road. 

The victim was a resident of Embilipitiya, Mulendiyawala.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'We can't do 5-year tasks in 5 weeks, But we've shown what we can achieve'  Vijitha Herath (English)

'We can't do 5-year tasks in 5 weeks, But we've shown what we can achieve'  Vijitha Herath (English)

'We can't do 5-year tasks in 5 weeks, But we've shown what we can achieve'  Vijitha Herath (English)

President reveals plans to reduce electricity tariff by over 30% (English)

President reveals plans to reduce electricity tariff by over 30% (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya'offers path to desired political change in Sri Lanka  Dilith (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya'offers path to desired political change in Sri Lanka  Dilith (English)

Former President requests implementation of salary hikes for state-sector employees (English)

Former President requests implementation of salary hikes for state-sector employees (English)

Sajith reveals plans to renegotiate new IMF agreement to ease public burden (English)

Sajith reveals plans to renegotiate new IMF agreement to ease public burden (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Sajith accuses President of failing promises, vows to deliver relief as per his manifesto (English)

Sajith accuses President of failing promises, vows to deliver relief as per his manifesto (English)

Dilith Jayaweera proposes abolishing MPs' salaries, seeks NPP support for private member's bill (English)

Dilith Jayaweera proposes abolishing MPs' salaries, seeks NPP support for private member's bill (English)