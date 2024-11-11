Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

November 11, 2024   07:55 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and North-central Provinces and in Trincomalee district, according to the Meteorology Department. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Central, Uva and Southern provinces in the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers of about 50mm are likely at some places in Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaittivu and Trincomalee districts, it said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

