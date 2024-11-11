Vehicle crashes into Lake House in Colombo

Vehicle crashes into Lake House in Colombo

November 11, 2024   08:55 am

A car reportedly crashed into the front of the Lake House in Colombo early this morning (11), causing significant damage to the building’s safety fence. 

The incident is suspected to have occurred due to the driver falling asleep at the wheel.

Despite the severe impact, the driver emerged uninjured. However, the security fencing surrounding the Lake House sustained considerable damage.

Colombo Fort Police are conducting further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

