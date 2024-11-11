Spike in fever among children: Officials warn of rising viral fevers and Dengue risk

November 11, 2024   11:43 am

Dr. Deepal Perera, a paediatrician at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children, states that a recent rise in fever cases among children is observed, attributing this to a surge in viral infections as well as an uptick in dengue cases. 

He emphasized that parents should closely monitor children’s symptoms, especially if a fever lasts more than three days, as it may indicate a more serious infection.

According to Dr. Perera, many children are presenting with symptoms of viral fever, such as cough, cold, body aches, and occasional vomiting. He warned that some of these symptoms can mimic those of influenza, making it essential for parents to observe children carefully and seek medical attention if fevers persist. Additionally, he advised obtaining relevant blood tests to identify potential dengue infections.

“Dengue is a particularly concerning risk, as it can be fatal, with a 0.1% mortality rate,” Dr. Perera cautioned. 

Dr. Perera encouraged parents to remain vigilant and prioritize early testing and treatment to ensure children receive the care they need during this period of increased infections.

