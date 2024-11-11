Valuables worth Rs. 70M robbed from gem businessmans house in Laggala

November 11, 2024   04:20 pm

Five masked robbers reportedly broke into the residence of a wealthy gem businessman in the Devaladeniya area, Laggala, making off with cash, gold, and gemstones worth approximately Rs. 70 million. 

The robbery took place late on November 10, when the suspects infiltrated the property by scaling the wall at the back of the house. Armed and masked, they reportedly subdued the businessman with a pistol, forced him inside, and restrained him with duct tape. 

The robbers also tied up his wife and father before ransacking the home and fleeing the scene in the businessman’s car.

Among the stolen items were cash, as well as significant amounts of gold and a gemstone worth around Rs. 30 million. The suspects dismantled and took the home’s security camera system, erasing any video evidence, the police said.

The businessman’s vehicle, which the robbers used for their escape, was later found abandoned by police this morning in the Thalakiriyagama area of the Galewela police division. 

During a search, police have discovered a pair of shoes near the abandoned car, believed to belong to one of the suspects. A police dog named ‘Gio’ inspected the vehicle, leading officers to a spot where it appeared the suspects had paused during their escape.

The businessman’s wife and father have been taken to the Dambulla judicial medical officer for examination, while the investigations are ongoing.

