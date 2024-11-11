Parliamentary Election-related complaints exceed 2,800

November 11, 2024   05:27 pm

The number of complaints received by the Election Commission in relation to the upcoming 2024 Parliamentary Poll has further increased.

The Election Commission says that 231 more complaints have been received within yesterday (10).

Accordingly, a total of 2,811 election complaints have been reported in connection with the parliamentary election from September 26 to November 10, the Election Commission said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission also says that 2,162 of the total number of complaints received have been resolved thus far.

The General Election is scheduled to be held on November 14.

