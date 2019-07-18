Over 3,300 drunk drivers arrested islandwide

July 17, 2019   11:26 pm

Over 3,300 drivers have been arrested around the island over the last two weeks after police launched a special island-wide operation to nab drunk drivers since July 5, the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

A total of 3,354 drivers were arrested from across the country till Wednesday afternoon, in the special operations which will end on Aug. 5.

Police Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara said the drunk drivers would be fined 25,000 Sri Lankan rupees and police officers who arrest the drunk drivers will also be rewarded.

Road accidents claimed over 3,000 lives in Sri Lanka last year.

-Source: Xinhua
