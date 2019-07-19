Gusty winds and showers to continue over the island

-

Prevailing windy conditions over the country and surrounding sea areas and showery condition over the island, particularly in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, are likely to continue today (19), the Department of Meteorology said.

Very strong gusty winds up to (70-80) kmph are likely over the island, particularly in Western, Southern, Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee district, strong gusty winds up to (50-60) kmph can be expected elsewhere.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Southern and North-Western provinces.

Heavy falls about (100-150) mm are likely at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts, Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in North-Western province and in Colombo and Gampaha districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



Sea areas:

Showery and windy conditions are likely to continue in the North-western, Western, South-western and Southern sea areas of the island till morning 21st July 2019, the Meteorology Department stated.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-westerly to Westerly and speed will be 50 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (80-90) kmph at times.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea areas and naval communities are also requested to be vigilant till on morning 21st July 2019.