Body of other schoolgirl swept away by floodwaters recovered

-

The body of the other schoolgirl, who was reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters while crossing a culvert during heavy rain at Torrington Estate in Agarapathana, has been recovered.

Two schools girls, who had been on their way home from school during heavy rainfall, were swept away by floodwaters near the culvert last evening (18).

The body of one of the schoolgirls was recovered yesterday (18) by the Army and the police in a joint search operation nearly 1km down the culvert where the incident took place.

Meanwhile, the body of the other girl was found approximately 1.5km down the culvert, in the Agra stream near the Torrington tea factory.

The remains of the two girls are currently placed at the Nuwara Eliya Base Hospital for the post-mortem examination.