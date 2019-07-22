Two chairpersons for SLRC?

-

A conflictuous situation has arisen within the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) regarding its chairmanship.

Currently, film director and producer Inoka Sathyangani is serving as the incumbent Chairman of the Corporation.’

Meanwhile, Non-Cabinet Minister of Mass Media Ruwan Wijeyawardena has appointed Sanjeewa Wijegunawardena, issuing a letter of appointment on July 18.

Accordingly, Sanjeewa Wijegunawardena had arrived at the SLRC premises today (22) to take up office as the new Chairman.

However, it is reported that the current SLRC Chairman Inoka Sathyangani had refused to give up seat stating that she had not been officially informed of her dismissal.

Secretary to the President Udaya R. Seneviratne has written to the Secretary to the Minister of Mass Media with this regard stating that the President has not approved the appointment of Sanjeewa Wijegunawrdena as the new SLRC Chairman.

On earlier occasions, Minister Ruwan Wijewardena has proposed names Sudarshana Gunawardena and Shan Wijetunga for the posts; however, they had been rejected.