Two chairpersons for SLRC?

Two chairpersons for SLRC?

July 22, 2019   06:04 pm

-

A conflictuous situation has arisen within the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) regarding its chairmanship.

Currently, film director and producer Inoka Sathyangani is serving as the incumbent Chairman of the Corporation.’

Meanwhile, Non-Cabinet Minister of Mass Media Ruwan Wijeyawardena has appointed Sanjeewa Wijegunawardena, issuing a letter of appointment on July 18.

Accordingly, Sanjeewa Wijegunawardena had arrived at the SLRC premises today (22) to take up office as the new Chairman.

However, it is reported that the current SLRC Chairman Inoka Sathyangani had refused to give up seat stating that she had not been officially informed of her dismissal.

Secretary to the President Udaya R. Seneviratne has written to the Secretary to the Minister of Mass Media with this regard stating that the President has not approved the appointment of Sanjeewa Wijegunawrdena as the new SLRC Chairman.

On earlier occasions, Minister Ruwan Wijewardena has proposed names Sudarshana Gunawardena and Shan Wijetunga for the posts; however, they had been rejected.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories