Gusty winds and showers likely to reduce from today

Prevailing strong windy condition over the country and surrounding sea areas and showery condition over the country is likely to reduce gradually from today (23), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Trincomalee districts.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Puttalam to Colombo and Hambantota to Potuvil will be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.