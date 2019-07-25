Showers expected in several areas

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts and fairly heavy falls about 50 mm can be expected at some places, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00p.m.

Showers may occur in Jaffna and Mannar districts in the morning as well.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle, the Meteorology Department said.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Hambantota to Potuvil will be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.