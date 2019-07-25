Suspect wanted for 35 robberies busted with heroin

-

A suspect in connection with 35 robberies has been arrested at Vidyala Mawatha in Piliyandala Police Division.

The arrest was made by the Crimes Division of Mirihana - Western Province (South) acting on a tip-off received by them.

The 34-year-old suspect was arrested while in possession of 2g of heroin.

It was reported that he is a resident of Polgasowita area.

Further interrogations into the suspect had revealed that the suspect had been wanted for nearly 35 robberies in Mirihana, Boralesgamuwa, Maharagama, Piliyandalla, Dehiwala, Kohuwala and Mount Lavinia police divisions.

He is to be produced before the Kesbewa Magistrate’s Court today (25).

Crimes Division of Mirihana - Western Province (South) is conducting further investigations on the incident.